Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

Ludhiana, April 2

Amid the beats of dhol, garlands and slogans in praise for the party and its candidate for Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu was given a rousing welcome at the railway station when his train reached here around 11.30 am here today. Hundreds of BJP workers including the party’s district unit leaders, women and supporters, gave a warm welcome to Bittu when his train stopped at the platform.

Basking in the love and warmth of the local residents and BJP leaders after reaching the railway station, Bittu expressed his gratitude, “Look at the love and affection being showered on me. Looking at this warmth, I feel the other parties do not have any candidate who would be capable of contesting the upcoming election.”

On his maiden visit to the BJP office in Ludhiana today, Bittu said Punjab has been facing threats from anti-national elements, within and outside the state. “We have lost so many lives fighting against these forces. Only BJP can take the nationalist agenda forward under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi. The same agenda has to be carried out in Punjab so that our state prospers,” he said. He added if the Ferozepur visit of the Prime Minister had not been disrupted by ‘anti-national’ forces, Punjab would have seen significant development projects which were to be announced by the PM that day in January 2022.

He added, “My grandfather Beant Singh sacrificed his life for peace in Punjab. Now, terrorism has taken a new shape with the likes of Amritpal and the extortion gangs which are now operating in the state. Punjab has to come out of this and opt for multidimensional development, which is only possible if BJP is voted to power again.”

Commenting on the development of Ludhiana, Bittu said there have been a number of projects which were brought to Ludhiana in his last term but now, if the voters of Ludhiana gave him another chance, he will ‘reshape’ Ludhiana with the BJP in power in the Centre. “Be it industrialists, traders, shopkeepers, farmers or the farm labour, I will take them to the Union Government for redressal. There must have been some shortcomings on my part as I am a human, but I have learnt from my shortcomings,” he said.

Curiously, Bittu thanked the Congress, saying that it was the Congress that picked him for the role of an MP from Anandpur Sahib in 2009, made him an MP thrice. While refraining from commenting on the local Congress leadership, Bittu said, “Past is in the past, let’s look at the future.”

Among those who welcomed him were BJP state general secretary Anil Sarin, vice-president Jatinder Mittal, treasurer Gurdev Sharma Devi, Jeevan Gupta, Amit Gosai and president Rajnish Dhiman, among others.

