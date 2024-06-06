Independent candidate bagged 42,500 votes on Amritpal factor

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 5

The separatist factor of Amritpal Singh seemed to have worked in favour of Ludhiana constituency’s Independent candidates Kamaljit Singh Brar (46) in the Lok Sabha elections held recently. Brar kept radical Amritpal’s ideology at the forefront in his rhetoric and visual political campaigns and managed to secure 42,500 votes. Brar also managed to clinch the election symbol of a microphone, on which NSA detainee Amritpal had fought these parliamentary elections from Khadoor Sahib.

Although Brar was unable to get a large share of votes from the urban Assembly segments like Ludhiana East, South, Atam Nagar, Central, North and West he managed to bag the maximum votes from the rural segments of Ludhiana, including Jagroan, Dakha and Gill Assembly segments. Out of 42,500 secured votes, Brar got the maximum of 10,533 votes from Jagraon Assembly, 9,639 from Dakha segment and 9,586 from Gill Assembly. While, from the urban Assembly segments, Brar managed to clinch small shares like 1,118 from North; 1,228 from East; 1,293 from Central; 1,482 from West; 3,359 from Atam Nagar and 4,224 from South Assembly segment.

Talking to The Tribune on Wednesday, he said, “I fought the elections on the issue of the increasing drug menace in the state. I met thousands of people in various villages who were upset over the rising drug abuse among youth. I also met some women who lost their sons to drug overdoses. Though I lost the elections, I will continue my campaign against drugs.”

On being asked if the use of Amritpal’s ideology helped him secure votes, Brar said yes. He said he apprised youths about his ideology and how he wanted to fight the drug menace and save them. “I will continue to spread his message.We will also contest upcoming polls like MC, gram panchayat and Assembly byelections,” he added.

