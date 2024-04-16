INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP Amargarh segment cadre vow to support Gurpreet Singh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 15

Former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana and Aam Aadmi Party nominee from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency received a shot in arm as the party cadre in Amargarh Assembly segment vowed to work in tandem under supervision of Dr Parminder Kaur Gajjanmajra, wife of the legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, who is presently in judicial custody in connection with an Enforcement Directorate case.

The announcement was made by office-bearers and activists of various wings of the AAP in response to an appeal made by Dr Gajjanmajra during the concluding session of a meeting held to tone up the cadre ahead of an elaborate series of conferences and rallies draft for which had been prepared under the supervision of Navjot Singh Jarag, Chairman ZENCO, and district president Saqib Ali Raja.

Hakim Suffi, member the Waqf Board and convener of the meeting informed that AAP activists led by Youth Wing president Rubal Gajjanmajra, block president and councillor Vikas Sharma, vice-president MC Kamaljit Singh Ubhi, former president MC Jatinder Bholla, block president Wasakha Singh Thind, NRI wing patron Raj Kumar Sharma and president Kamal Sandhu had vowed to work in tandem persistently for mobilising support for the AAP candidate from their respective areas.

Earlier, speakers including GP Singh, Navjot Garg, Parminder Gajjanmajra and Mai Roop Kaur said that residents of the border state had understood the sinister designs of the traditional political parties, who they alleged capture power by befooling the residents through empty sloganeering.

Calling upon the party cadre to apprise the residents of their areas about achievements of the Punjab Government led by Bhagwant Singh Mann and agenda of the AAP led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, GP Singh appreciated that local leaders had completed the first phase of personal contact programme before the candidate’s arrival in the segment.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bassi Pathana #Congress #Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha #Mandi