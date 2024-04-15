INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP doesn’t practice what it preaches, says Bittu

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘luxury king’, the BJP candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, Ravneet Singh Bittu, said today that his party had deviated from every promise it made to the people of the country from Ramlila Maidan during the Anna Hazare movement.

Bittu said on the one hand, the party “strongly objected” to the VIP culture, and on the other, Kejriwal led a lavish life. Amenities such as swimming pool, tennis courts, imported curtains and expensive artefacts were available in his Rs 43-crore bungalow while facilities such as chartered planes, costly revitalising sessions and trips abroad were being availed by the person who claimed to be the “muffler man,” said the BJP leader.

Asking for the resignation of Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi, Bittu said he was in Tihar jail and no official file about the working of his government can reach him. In this kind of situation, the people of Delhi will suffer because their projects and ongoing works would be stalled, he pointed out.

Bittu said to top all this, the Delhi liquor scam worth Rs 9,000 crore had surfaced. “The ED claimed that the policy caused Rs 2,800 crore loss to the government,” he said.

He also pointed out that AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name also figures in a supplementary charge sheet as he was alleged to have been present in a meeting at Kejriwal’s home along with some officials from Punjab. Today, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, K Kavita and many others are behind the bars. Even Sanjay Singh just came out on bail. Similarly, the Delhi Jal Board scam is also under investigation,” the BJP candidate alleged.

Bittu said Punjab had failed in every sphere in the past two years of the AAP rule. Even Rajya Sabha seats were given to ‘money bags’ that funded the elections and foreign trips, alleged Bittu, saying this was the most corrupt government in Punjab so far. Law and order in the state is worsening, kidnapping, extortion, daylight murders, robberies and snatchings are now the new normal. The Nangal shootout is a glaring example even as the Chief Minister is in Assam, he said.

Talking about the condition of trade and industry, the BJP leader said the industry was shifting from Punjab to other states while the Chief Minister was making false claims. After Delhi, now it’s the turn of Punjab as the excise policy has its footprints in the state also, he said while warning that nobody would be spared.

