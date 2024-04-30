INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 29

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has been fielded by the party against rebel MP Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana. Though the district leadership had earlier requested the party high command to choose from nine party leaders from Ludhiana, their wish has not been accepted.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Earlier the names of former ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Manish Tiwari, Jalandhar MLA Pargat Singh, Bittu’s cousin Gurkirat Kotli and DCC president Sanjay Talwar were making rounds.

Sanjay Talwar after the announcement of Warring’s name for the Ludhiana seat said they were happy with the decision of the party and wholeheartedly support Warring as its face from Ludhiana.

“We had requested party high command to choose from Congress leaders as many leaders were joining the party after deserting their parties. The district leadership is united for a cause to help Warring win from the seat,” Talwar said.

Four-time MLA Rakesh Pandey after the announcement of Warring’s name said the party’s wish was their command. “We support the decision taken by the party and he is our state chief and all party leaders and workers are with him,” he said.

A senior local Congress leader said party workers were enthusiastic after the announcement of his name. “Party workers are united for one cause as they want to defeat Bittu, who deserted the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, terming the nomination of Warring as the candidate from Ludhiana, Ravneet Bittu said it was astonishing on the part of the Congress that it could not find any leader from Ludhiana to fight the Lok Sabha elections.

“It’s a setback for the entire Congress cadre of Ludhiana that the party could not find any leader from the commercial capital of the state, hence, declared the party president as the candidate. It seems that the Congress is coming to enjoy their “summer retreat” in these elections in Ludhiana.

“How can voters of Ludhiana accept an outsider as their candidate,” Bittu said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Ravneet Bittu