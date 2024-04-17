 INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

AAP leader Ashok Parashar Pappi holds a roadshow along with his supporters in Ludhiana on Tuesday. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

Finally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its candidate for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. The sitting MLA from the Ludhiana Central constituency, Ashok Parashar Pappi (59), is the AAP candidate for the Ludhiana seat. Former Congress man, Parashar won the legislative assembly election from Ludhiana Central on the AAP ticket by defeating BJP’s Gurdev Sharma Debi and Congress candidate Surinder Kumar Dawar in 2022. At that time, Parashar received 32,789 votes while Debi got 27,985 votes and Dawar 26,972 votes.

Will not betray trust shown by party leaders

As soon as Ashok Parashar’s name was announced by AAP as its candidate from Ludhiana for the LS poll, his supporters gathered at his residence and started congratulating him. He said he will not betray the trust shown by party leaders in him and expressed gratitude to the high command.

As soon as Parashar’s name was announced by the party today, his supporters gathered at his residence and started congratulating him. After receiving the ticket, he thanked the almighty. He said he would not betray the trust shown by party leaders in him and expressed gratitude to the party high command.

Today, a roadshow was held out by the AAP leader along with his supporters carrying party flags. AAP MLAs Daljeet Singh Grewal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga and other prominent party leaders were among those present. The party workers were raising slogans in support of their candidate.

In one of his social media posts, Parashar expressed gratitude to the entire AAP leadership, including the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann, for entrusting him with the responsibility of being the party candidate from Ludhiana for the LS elections. He assured the people of the Ludhiana segment that with their support, he would always be present to serve them.

While speaking to the media, he took a dig at BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu. He alleged that the people had seen what Bittu did in the past 10 years and were aware that he only came to the city during the elections. Bittu usually did not attend phone calls of the public.

According to the affidavit filed by Parashar for the Assembly poll in 2022, his educational qualification is Class VII, passed from Khalsa National Higher Secondary School.

After his candidacy was announced by the party, Parashar paid obeisance at religious places. He also paid tributes to martyrs on the Jagraon bridge.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

3
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

4
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

5
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

6
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

7
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

8
India

IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

9
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

10
Punjab

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies

Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings

Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings

He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...


Cities

View All

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Amritsar MC razes illegal colony near Central Jail

Amritsar: After getting Congress ticket, Gurjeet Singh Aujla gets a rousing welcome on arrival from Delhi

Jallianwala anniversary: ‘British feared repeat of 1857 mutiny’

Drugs seized from peddlers destroyed

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

Being farmer, will raise their issues in Parliament: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress trouble far from over, more leaders quit posts

Chandigarh: Edu Dept to crack down on unsafe vehicles ferrying schoolchildren

Poll promise of free treatment special gift for elderly: Sanjay Tandon

BJP manifesto’s focus on youth, poor, farmers: Malhotra

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

Delhi cop shot dead by man before he kills self

Kejriwal playing ‘victim card’: LoP

Four get life term for killing cop in 2012

‘My name is Kejriwal, I’m not a terrorist’: CM’s message from jail

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: PCS officer Dr Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

6 hurt as tipper, car collide head-on

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

Emergency ward continues to grapple with staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure

Emergency ward continues to grapple with staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Just 1% of wheat crop on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Widow raped in lawyer’s cabin, man arrested

Man’s body found on Sutlej bank

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

46,793 MT wheat arrives in Patiala

Balraj Sahni memorial lecture held

Hotels offer discount to voters

Patiala lad ranked 340th