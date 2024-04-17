INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

Finally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its candidate for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. The sitting MLA from the Ludhiana Central constituency, Ashok Parashar Pappi (59), is the AAP candidate for the Ludhiana seat. Former Congress man, Parashar won the legislative assembly election from Ludhiana Central on the AAP ticket by defeating BJP’s Gurdev Sharma Debi and Congress candidate Surinder Kumar Dawar in 2022. At that time, Parashar received 32,789 votes while Debi got 27,985 votes and Dawar 26,972 votes.

Will not betray trust shown by party leaders As soon as Ashok Parashar’s name was announced by AAP as its candidate from Ludhiana for the LS poll, his supporters gathered at his residence and started congratulating him. He said he will not betray the trust shown by party leaders in him and expressed gratitude to the high command.

As soon as Parashar’s name was announced by the party today, his supporters gathered at his residence and started congratulating him. After receiving the ticket, he thanked the almighty. He said he would not betray the trust shown by party leaders in him and expressed gratitude to the party high command.

Today, a roadshow was held out by the AAP leader along with his supporters carrying party flags. AAP MLAs Daljeet Singh Grewal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga and other prominent party leaders were among those present. The party workers were raising slogans in support of their candidate.

In one of his social media posts, Parashar expressed gratitude to the entire AAP leadership, including the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann, for entrusting him with the responsibility of being the party candidate from Ludhiana for the LS elections. He assured the people of the Ludhiana segment that with their support, he would always be present to serve them.

While speaking to the media, he took a dig at BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu. He alleged that the people had seen what Bittu did in the past 10 years and were aware that he only came to the city during the elections. Bittu usually did not attend phone calls of the public.

According to the affidavit filed by Parashar for the Assembly poll in 2022, his educational qualification is Class VII, passed from Khalsa National Higher Secondary School.

After his candidacy was announced by the party, Parashar paid obeisance at religious places. He also paid tributes to martyrs on the Jagraon bridge.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress