 INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Party’s national convener says industries were leaving, now they are returning

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses industrialists in Ludhiana on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

National convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the Sarkar Vyapar Milni programme in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

He appealed to the people of Ludhiana to make AAP candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi win and said the party candidate would raise all their issues in Parliament and fight at the Central-level for their rights.

Make AAP strong at centre these polls

You people gave us a huge majority in the Assembly poll two years ago. These are the LS elections. This time make us strong at the Centre. Make the Aam Aadmi Party win all 13 seats in the state, then only Punjab will reverberate inside the Lok Sabha. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP National Convener

Kejriwal said: “Before our government was formed, the condition of business and industry in Punjab was so bad that the industries were leaving the state and going to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and other neighbouring states. In the past two years, the trend of industries leaving Punjab has stopped and new industries are coming to the state. Punjab, under the Bhagwant Mann government, got investments worth Rupees fiftysix thousand crores. Now, foreign companies are also buying land for industries here. After Jamshedpur, Tata Steel’s biggest plant is now being set up in the state,” he said.

Kejriwal said on the previous occasion, he came to listen to their problems but this time he had come to ask for their support. “You people gave us a huge majority in the Assembly poll two years ago. These are the Lok Sabha elections. This time make us strong at the Centre. Make the Aam Aadmi Party win all 13 seats in the state, then only Punjab will reverberate inside the Lok Sabha,” he said.

He said: “All our MPs will raise the voice of the people of the state and get all issues related to the Centre resolved. When we will have 13 MPs from Punjab, the Central Government cannot stop even Rs 1 of Punjab funds,” he said.

Kejriwal said BJP leaders had running a dictatorship in the country. “The elections were announced on March 16 and I was arrested on March 21 because Narendra Modi was afraid that if Kejriwal was not arrested, he would campaign around the whole country, which would reduce his seats,” he said.

Kejriwal said the BJP had become so arrogant that they have started considering Modi above God.

He said the Modi government had withheld funds worth about Rs nine thousand crores of Punjab. Of this, Rs 5,500 crore is part of the Rural Development Fund. This RDF money was to be used to build roads in every village. The money of the National Health Mission has also been withheld, which could have been used to build more mohalla clinics. They are doing the same as the BJP wants to stop development of the state.

Finance Minister meets bizmen in separate event

Meanwhile, in a separate event indutrialists were addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. An industrilaist said the minister while addressing businessmen stated that she understands challenges faced by the state industry. She also stated that if BJP comes to power again, she assured all that issues such as amendment of Section 43B of the Income Tax Act, the speedy work of Halwara airport, more budget to the MSMEs for growth, the issue of under billing products, the exorbitant rates of raw material and steel will be taken care of, he said. Core issues were patiently listened by the BJP leader and industry looked satisfied,” said another industrialist, who had attended the event.

With inputs from Shivani Bhakoo

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘While they seemed to have nothing, they also had everything’: Justin Langer after visiting Lucknow Super Giants masseur's 1-room dwelling in Mumbai’s Dharavi

2
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

3
India

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius as searing heat grips region

4
India

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

5
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

6
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

7
India

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

8
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

9
Delhi

Delhi hospital fire: ‘Criminal neglect’, says L-G; orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; police to question owner's wife, staff

10
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight

The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...

Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Delhi government imposes fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage

Why is Kejriwal campaigning in Punjab if he has serious health issues, asks BJP

L-G orders investigation into nursing homes’ registration

After Vivek Vihar fire, hospital shuts down West Delhi branch

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana today

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans