INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring carried out an extensive campaign in the Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Dakha and Atam Nagar in Ludhiana.

Accompanied by Sandeep Sandhu, general secretary of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Warring addressed real issues facing the state, criticising the BJP and AAP for their governance failures and misleading promises.

During the campaign, the Congress leader highlighted the party’s dedication to address Punjab’s most pressing issues, setting it apart from the BJP’s religious politics and AAP’s extravagant yet empty promises.

“None of the parties, except the Congress, are addressing real issues facing the state. The BJP is engaging in religious politics while AAP is preoccupied with promoting misleading claims. CM Bhagwant Mann seems to think that repeating a lie a hundred times will make people believe it,” Warring said.

He highlighted AAP’s extravagant spending on advertising, amounted to Rs 900 crore, and the increase in state’s debt under AAP’s governance from Rs 2.82 lakh crore in 2021–22 to Rs 3.43 lakh crore in 2023–24.

He criticised AAP for failing to use borrowed funds for development works and its unfulfilled promise of eradicating drugs within three months.

He also criticised AAP for preventing farmers from protesting in New Delhi over the MSP issue, contrasting it with Congress’ steadfast support for farmers.

The PCC chief said his BJP rival Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was threatening to get a CBI case registered against him, had admitted defeat much before the elections.

“Only a defeated and demoralised person can resort to such hollow threats to intimidate his opponents and that is precisely the case with BIttu as he is already feeling demoralised and defeated,” he said.

He said he was not surprised about his CBI threat, as Bittu being a “neo-convert” to the BJP would try to do things more aggressively to show his loyalty to his new masters by trying to be more loyal than the king. Warring said the BJP was known for misusing investigating agencies such as the CBI, ED and Income Tax Dept against its political opponents. — TNS

