INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

It was a festive scene as over a hundred men lounged outside the election office of a candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency here on the eve of Saturday’s polling.

A ‘langar’ (community kitchen) was in progress as some of those who had taken liquor were having food, while others were waiting for their share to arrive.

“They have already exhausted 20 cases of liquor and more is expected to arrive soon,” said a cigarette vendor Kailash, who had just returned from work and was expecting someone would offer him a pint.

Gopi, a pakorawala, who had parked his makeshift rehri just opposite the office, which was now looking more like an ahata (tavern) had a field day with sales on the up.

On being asked about the authorities’ strictness in enforcing the rules, Gopi quipped: “Kya kar lenge, kafi maal to pehle hi aa gaya hai.”

This was despite the fact the district administration was conducting aerial surveillance through hi-tech drones of at least 167 pockets in four expenditure sensitive Assembly segments across the district.

Meanwhile, the candidates, who had been busy engaging senior leaders for their public meetings till last evening, on Friday rushed for door-to-door canvassing and closed-door meetings with their party colleagues till midnight. Going around with folded hands and plastic smiles, tiredness could be clearly seen on their faces.

While the Congress nominee Amrinder Singh Raja Warring began his day with cycling, Ravneet Singh Bittu of the BJP visited Dandi Swami temple. AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi sought blessings at Ram Sharnam Ashram followed by morning walk at Rakh Bagh here. In the afternoon, Pappi visited a doctor for treatment of his finger that he fractured during electioneering.

Heated discussions were to be noticed at almost all cigarette stalls and barber shops. Processions by supporters of the candidates marked the poll eve here this evening. After making last minute bids to woo the voters during the day, the candidates heaved a sigh of relief as their fate hung in balance amidst high expectations.

Know your candidates

Ravneet Singh Bittu (BJP): Bittu, 48, is three-time MP, and had recently left the Congress to join the BJP. He had contested and won his maiden election from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in 2009. At that time, Bittu was 33 and had become the youngest MP from Punjab. Following Anandpur Sahib victory, there was no looking back for Bittu, who is a Class XII pass-out and was a licenced commercial pilot. He had won the last two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 from Ludhiana.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (Congress): Warring, 46, is Punjab Congress president, three-time MLA from Gidderbaha and former Transport Minister. A matriculate and former Indian Youth Congress president, he had unsuccessfully contested the last parliamentary election from Bathinda in 2019.

Ashok Parashar Pappi (AAP): Pappi, 59, had demolished the Congress citadel Ludhiana Central, which had been represented by the Congress party ever since its inception in 2012, by defeating the three-time Congress MLA Surinder Kumar Dawar in the 2022 Assembly election. An under-middle (Class VII pass), Pappi had quit the Congress to join the AAP for the second time in October 2021. Dealing in a cable network business, Pappi had unsuccessfully contested as Congress candidate from Ludhiana South in 2012 and had finished third. Having served as PPCC general secretary and constituency in-charge, Pappi, along with his five-time councillor brother Rakesh Parashar had joined the AAP in 2016 but had returned to the Congress after he was denied the AAP ticket in 2017 Assembly polls.

Ranjit Singh Dhillon (SAD): Dhillon, 58, had also served as the SAD district unit president, and had represented Ludhiana East Assembly seat in 2012, but had finished third in 2017 and 2022 by polling the party’s lowest-ever vote share in the past Vidhan Sabha election. An agriculturist by profession, Dhillon had done Giani certificate course and is considered close confidant of the SAD president Sukhbir Badal.

Flashback

Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency has been the stronghold of the Congress and the SAD, which had won this Sikh-dominated but urban seat for six and five times, respectively.

Of the total 12 Lok Sabha elections held here since 1977, the Simranjit Singh Mann-led SAD (Amritsar) had also represented Ludhiana once in 1989.

Ludhiana’s significance

Ludhiana, which got its name from the Lodhi dynasty, which is believed to have founded the city in 1480, is one of the major parts of the state’s Malwa region, located south to river Sutlej, which makes up majority of the Punjab region consisting 12 of the total 23 districts. An industrial hub and popularly known as Manchester of India, Ludhiana sends a maximum of 14 MLAs, accounting for almost 12 per cent of the total 117 members, to the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population (34.99 lakh as per 2011 Census), is famous for bicycle and textile industries.

Till 2022, when the AAP stunned all by winning an unprecedented 13 of the total 14 Assembly seats in the district, Ludhiana had remained a stronghold of the Congress and the SAD, which had been winning from here by turn. Slain Chief Minister Beant Singh had represented Payal while former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and former Assembly Speakers Dr Charanjit Singh Atwal and Harnam Das Johar had also been elected from the district in the past.

