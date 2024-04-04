INDIA VOTES 2024: First-time voters look forward to June 1

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 3

With the poll day approaching fast, first-time voters are all too excited to cast their vote. The youngsters express varied opinions on the elections and the political parties, but feel casting vote is important if they are to witness desired change in the country.

Jenisha Banga, a BBA student, said she did not like the idea of youth going abroad. “Why is there a rat race to settle or study abroad? It may be studies, jobs or start-ups for youngsters, there is a kind of dissatisfaction in the air. I just want the government to make efforts for the youth to stay back in the country and progress,” she added.

First-time voter Swayam Malhotra said the government should provide enough opportunities to the youth to start their careers here in India itself. He said, “Drug menace and crime are on the rise, had there been good returns from jobs, the youth would not have taken to such means. Our government should provide a sense of security to the youth and means to empower them.”

Taruni, a humanities student, said she had no knowledge of politics or the political parties and that she would vote for the legislator her family recommends.

Sarabjit Singh from BRS Nagar said his family was not supporting any one particular political party. “No one should put pressure on their peers to vote for a particular party or candidate. I feel an opportunity should be provided to everyone to prove their mettle. Parties should work towards the larger interest of the country. Basic issues like illiteracy, poverty, drug addiction, crime and corruption should be dealt with sincerely,” opined Singh.

