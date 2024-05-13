INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Ludhiana, May 12
In a major boost to Congress’ prospects in Ludhiana, two former two-time MLAs Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains, popularly known as ‘Bains brothers’, today joined the party.
They were inducted into the party by Punjab in-charge Devender Yadav in New Delhi today after they met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Welcoming them into the party fold, he said it would further boost and strengthen the Congress not only in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency but also the entire state.
The Bains brothers represented the Atam Nagar and Ludhiana South Assembly segments from 2012 to 2022.
In the 2019 General Election, Simarjit Bains, who contested on his Lok Insaaf Party ticket, polled about 3.07 lakh votes. He came as a runner-up in the poll.
The duo said they had joined the Congress unconditionally and assured that they would ensure the party’s victory not only in Ludhiana but in other constituencies of the state also.
The Lok Insaaf Party formally merged with the Congress.
Balwinder Bains is also the sitting member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery