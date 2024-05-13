INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

In a major boost to Congress’ prospects in Ludhiana, two former two-time MLAs Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains, popularly known as ‘Bains brothers’, today joined the party.

They were inducted into the party by Punjab in-charge Devender Yadav in New Delhi today after they met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Welcoming them into the party fold, he said it would further boost and strengthen the Congress not only in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency but also the entire state.

The Bains brothers represented the Atam Nagar and Ludhiana South Assembly segments from 2012 to 2022.

In the 2019 General Election, Simarjit Bains, who contested on his Lok Insaaf Party ticket, polled about 3.07 lakh votes. He came as a runner-up in the poll.

The duo said they had joined the Congress unconditionally and assured that they would ensure the party’s victory not only in Ludhiana but in other constituencies of the state also.

The Lok Insaaf Party formally merged with the Congress.

Balwinder Bains is also the sitting member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress