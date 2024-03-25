INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, March 24

Yet another BJP list of approximately 110 candidates was declared late this evening but no names from Punjab figured in it. Prominent party hopefuls preferred to keep their fingers crossed in the hope that their names would be cleared in the next list.

A BJP leader associated with the party for over a decade said, “We were expecting that candidates from the state would be declared but this wait seems to be too long. May be the party is taking a little longer as the elections in Punjab are in the last phase.”

At the same time, another BJP leader said it might take about 15 days to declare the names in the state. When asked if the party was weighing pros and cons of the alliance, the leader said it could be possible. “The party can declare the names at its own wish. At present, all the focus is on states where the polling is in the initial phases. As far as Punjab is concerned, it can be declared by mid-April as after that there will be intense campaigning all over,” said the leader.

As soon as the list was declared this evening, there was “movement” among BJP leaders and supporters. Prominent faces and the probable candidates, however, preferred to be “low-key”. When asked if their names could be mentioned, one of the eligible candidates said, “Better to avoid our names as the party may not like this kind of publicity. The leadership is well aware about those who have worked hard and the party’s decision would be welcomed by all.”

Speculations are rife that this time, it could be a “Sikh face” from Ludhiana. Rajiv Mahajan, one of the traders, however, said voters would go for anyone who was accessible and does really something for the traders and the industry as Ludhiana was an industrial hub. The candidate should work for the betterment of the constituency, he said.

