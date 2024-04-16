INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 15

Former state president of the BJP and former union minister of state Vijay Sampla said the BJP’s manifesto was a roadmap to fulfil the dream of developed India by 2047.

Addressing mediapersons here, Sampla said the people of the state would help the BJP win all 13 seats. Talking about the manifesto, Sampla said party follows the policy of fulfilling what it says.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forward the vision of developed India in front of the country.

Sampla said the PM during release of the manifesto on Sunday called upon the people to give a mandate to the BJP to shape the ‘destiny’ of India for the next 1,000 years. Special attention was given to the middle class.

Starting from providing cheap houses, gas pipelines and easy transport facilities to the public, the BJP had done e tremendous job to upgrade the life of the masses in the country.

“Work on the BJP’s Sankalp Patra will start after the poll results of June 4. The government is already working on the 100-day action. The ambition of 140 crore people is Modi’s mission,” Sampla said.

The party will move forward more rapidly on the mantra of reform, perform and transform. Necessary infrastructure will be created in the country for good governance, digital governance and data governance.

“We will emerge as a big power in space. We will move ahead with a roadmap. It will bring many opportunities for the youth, which cannot even be imagined. There is uncertainty in the world, there are war-like situations, there is tension. In such times of crisis, the safety of Indians is a priority,” the BJP leader said.

He said on every front, the BJP government would provide all necessary benefits to the people of the country, if it comes to power again.

