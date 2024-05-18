INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 17

Poll fever has gripped Ludhiana and posters and hoardings of all the political parties can be seen displayed in different parts of the city. Trying to attract the attention of the voters, catchy slogans and quotes are being used by the parties.

Congress candidate Raja Warring targeting Ravneet Bittu in one of the hoardings in the city.

The Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have 80 unipoles each, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 73; and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has seven boards installed in various parts of the city.

The quotes written on the boards by one party are often targeted by another party while delivering speeches during the election campaign.

Both Congress and AAP are targeting Bittu for not picking up the calls.

The Congress is targeting BJP's Bittu for not attending phone calls or carrying out any development works in the city.

“Even if anyone calls me at 3 am, I will pick up your call, while people of Ludhiana have longed to hear the voice of their MP Bittu. I will fulfil the promises and people will see development in Ludhiana,” he said.

While BJP promises a zero electricity bill under PM Suraj Ghar Yojana on its billboards and urges voters, “Iss baar 400 paar”, AAP is asking the people to take AAP to the Parliament and give answer to the oppressors of the present government by voting.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ashok Prashar reacting to Warring’s statement on the board said, “Another leader had to put up a sign claiming they would answer the phone, whereas my family is known throughout Ludhiana for promptly addressing and resolving issues on the spot. Anybody can contact or visit my home with their problems at any time.

Sunita Gandhi, a city resident commenting on the number of hoardings around the city, said the city is full of political posters and hoardings. “The number of hoardings in each ward should be limited as the city is full of political hoardings. Instead of wasting money on installing boards, they should spend money on the development of the city,” she said.

Another resident from Aggar Nagar further added that voters these days are very enlightened, and they do not get carried away by these hoardings easily. It is just a show of power and poster war going on among the parties, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.