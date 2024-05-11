INDIA VOTES 2024: Ravneet Singh Bittu files nomination amidst much fanfare

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 10

Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP candidate from Ludhiana, filed his nomination papers today. A total of 12 nominations were filed with the District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on the fourth day of filing nominations on Friday. With this, the total number of nominations filed for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency has now reached 20.

Independent candidates raise hue and cry while waiting outside. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Bittu started his day by paying obeisance at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib followed by Durga Temple. He also performed havan at the temple and was accompanied by his mother Jasbir Kaur, wife Anupama Jhajj, son Simar and other family members.

A massive roadshow was held by Bittu before filing his nomination papers. Party workers and supporters carrying placards of BJP’s symbol lotus, saffron flags and cutouts of Bittu greeted the procession and showered flowers from the flyover, raising slogans ‘Jai Sri Ram’, ‘Sat Sri Akal’ and ‘iss vaar 400 paar, assi haan Modi da parivaar’.

He drove the Ambassador car of his grandfather Beant Singh to the DC Office.

For Bittu, the white 1986-make car is not only his lucky charm, but more than that. Bittu had also used this car for filling papers for the 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “While driving this car I feel my grandfather is with me,” said Bittu.

He filed his nomination papers at the DEO office at the District Administrative Complex, Ludhiana. BJP Punjab affairs incharge Vijay Rupani, Union Minister of State Kailash Chaudhary, Vijay Samplaa and district president Rajneesh Dhiman accompanied Bittu.

Bittu’s filing was delayed due to arrears related to his official residence which was allotted to him way back in 2016. As his nomination filing was getting delayed due to want of an NOC, the independent candidates and their supporters waited outside, with much impatience, to file their nominations. They started shouted slogans and raised a hue and cry as the police came to pacify them, asking them to be patient.

In a message to the voters of Ludhiana constituency, after filing nominations, Bittu said with the BJP in power he will make the industrial hub a ‘Shreshta City’ of the country. The people of Ludhiana are getting an opportunity for the first time to vote for the development-driven agenda of PM Narendra Modi, he added.

Harvinder Kaur from Samajik Sangharsh Party, Santosh Kumar from Bhartiya Inqalab Party, Naresh Kumar Dhingan (Independent), Karan Dhingan (Independent), Lakhvir Singh (Independent), Bhola Singh (Independent), Vishal Kumar Arora (Independent), Balvinder Singh (Independent), Amandeep Singh from Sehajdhari Sikh Party, Davinder Singh and Jaswinder Kaur from the BSP also filed their nominations.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Ravneet Bittu