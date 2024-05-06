INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

A video of Ludhiana BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu and Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring hugging each other during a jagran has gone viral and caused a sensation.

The jagran was held at a school near Daresi Ground and singer Ghanaya Shaam was performed during the event. Both leaders were present on the stage where they hugged each other and also got clicked photographs with the singer. After getting off the stage, both of them were seen siting together during the religious event.

Slogans of PM Narendra Modi were also raised during the programme and Bittu was seen dancing on the stage.

Senior Congress leader Partap Bajwa, who has moved to Ludhiana to support Warring, said it was not a big deal. “When two leaders meet, they greet each other with a hug. It’s normal,” he said.

The video has raised many questions in people’s mind. Both leaders are often seen speaking against each other since Bittu left the Congress but seeing the duo hugging each other has come as a surprise for many.

Meanwhile, Warring on Sunday emphasised the urgent need for political promises to carry legal weight, advocating for accountability and integrity in governance. He stressed that these measures would alleviate disappointment often experienced by citizens when promises go unfulfilled.

He reiterated that the Congress manifesto was aimed at providing relief to various segments of society.

