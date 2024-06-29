Indian Meteorological Department issues yellow alert

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning for Saturday. The maximum temperature recorded by the Punjab Agricultural University on Friday was 36°C while the minimum temperature was 28°C. The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy. According to the PAU, the morning relative humidity recorded was 65 per cent while evening relative humidity was 48 per cent.

“Rain on Thursday has brought the temperature down but there is no respite from the summer heat. Moisture has increased, which is causing great irritation in the summer heat. We are waiting for the monsoon showers to give respite from the heat,” said Gagan, a city resident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU