Interaction turns ugly as party candidates, supporters enter into heated exchanges

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 3

Things took an ugly turn when an interaction titled, “Town hall with industry”, to understand the political tapestry and growth of the industry, organised by the Ludhiana Management Association (LMA), turned into a debate. Candidates of the upcoming Assembly elections attending the event started pointing out ‘flaws’ of each other’s party.

Supporters of different political parties argue with each other in Ludhiana on Thursday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

The moderator, VK Goel, had to intervene several times to request candidates to share their vision for the industry and not pinpoint ‘shortcomings’ of any party.

Answering the question “What will be the vision for the industry if the party comes to power?” SAD candidate Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “The party’s focus will be on giving industry a peaceful atmosphere, faultless and cheap power, best road infrastructure and quality labour.”

“We will make clusters with industry representatives for best road infrastructure. “Made in Punjab” will be encouraged to boost industry in the state. Instead of invest in Punjab, we will promote our own industry,” said Grewal.

When KNS Kang from the AAP tried to point out ‘flaws’ in other parties (the Congress, the SAD) during their rule in Punjab, he was interrupted by the moderator time and again.

Dr Kang said, “The industry is job provider. Industrialists will not run after bureaucracy and government will be at their doorstep. We will undo the wrongdoings done in the pas and ensure that no industry goes out from Punjab.”

When Dr Kang said the previous governments had wasted money and hardly done anything for Punjabis, Maheshinder Grewal interrupted and asked if Delhi was doing best under the AAP regime. Why 16,000 Covid patients were shifted to Punjab for treatment? , Grewal asked.

While taking a dig at the AAP Grewal said it was true that Rs800 crore were spent on “advertisements”.

Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri from the Punjab Lok Congress said, “Finances will be taken care of, which are the backbone of the industry. The ESI Hospital will have all facilities and the industry will be given best infrastructure.”

Representing the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, Tarun Jain Bawa, said, “If our government comes to power, there will be industrial revolution. Our government will make sure that youth does not go abroad and get best employment here. We will make Punjab power surplus state.”

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, sitting Cabinet Minister from the Congress, joined the panel, but late. When asked about his party’s vision for the industry, Ashu said, “You bring the vision document, we will implement.”

When Ashu tried to convey what the Congress had done or what the plans were, he was asked few questions from another panellist Tarun Jain Bawa and others. Ashu said, “Perhaps they are in no mood to listen to me today.”

Meanwhile, Congress supporters continued to raise questions and tried to ‘correct’ others on facts. However, Harpreet Kang, wife of AAP candidate Dr Kang, interrupted and asked them to maintain decorum. Thereafter, Harpreet and Congress supporters entered into heated arguments. This made panellists, including Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and many others, leave the session in-between.

One of the industrialist present on the occasion, however, commented in a lighter vein, “Everything is fair in love and war.”