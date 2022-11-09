Gursimran Mand gets his escort vehicle back

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 8

A few days after the murder of a Hindu outfit leader, Sudhir Suri, in Amritsar, president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front Gursimran Singh Mand claimed to have received several threats from pro- Khalistan leaders and gangsters, following which the Punjab Police have renewed his security cover and returned him escort Gypsy.

The vehicle was taken back by the Punjab Police after the formation of government by Aam Aadmi Party in the state.

On Monday night, when police officials, led by ADCP Sameer Verma, conducted a surprise security check at the house of Mand, officials found five gunmen missing from duty, that too, without keeping the senior police officials in the loop.

After Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma came to know about the negligence, he suspended the five gunmen and replaced them with other personnel. The suspended gunmen include three ASIs, a head constable and a constable.

The new gunmen have been categorically told to discharge their duties effectively and avoid any kind of negligence.

At present, Mand has 10 armed gunmen along with the escort Gypsy. Recently, he claimed to have received threats from members of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs. He had also submitted complaints to the Ludhiana police and the cyber wing had already launched a probe to identify the callers.

“Recently, when the police gave bullet proof jackets to me and four Hindu leaders, I again got a threat message on WhatsApp from some international number and the sender who claims himself as the member of Goldy Brar gang says the jackets will not be able to save me from their bullets,” Mand said.

Meanwhile, all Hindu outfit leaders had been asked by the top cop to carry their gunmen along all the time and also inform if they resort to negligence on duty. The Commissioner of Police has also told senior officials to conduct surprise checks to ensure safety of the protectees.

#goldy brar #lawrence bishnoi #punjab police #Sudhir Suri