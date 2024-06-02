It was near total boycott of polling at these four villages

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, June 1

It was near total boycott of polling in four villages of Khanna which have been protesting for the closure of a local factory, located at Ghungrali Rajputan village, said to be releasing toxic gases and chemicals. The villagers, including women, have imposed a permanent dharna in Ghungrali Rajputan for the past 28 days and the situation was no different today. Leaving aside a few, most of the residents sat on dharna and refused to visit the polling booth to exercise their right to vote.

Karamjit Sahota, a resident, who is leading the protest, shared residents of villages including Gajipur, Kishangarh, Beerh Kishangarh Wala and his own, Ghungrali Rajputan, continued with their silent protest against the government which has refused to listen to their demands even after a month -long protest. “We did not even opt for NOTA since we are disillusioned with the entire system which has no provision for discussion and debate. If the government is going to function in its own arbitrary style, paying no heed to issues being faced by the public, why should we bother in turn? We shall neither vote nor be part of any political gathering whatsoever till we are heard!” the leader exclaimed.

The protesters shared it has been two and a half years that residents of Ghungrali Rajputan and a number of neighbouring villages have been forced to undergo hellish conditions due to a local factory which emits particulate matter, poisonous gases and other effluents.

An official source, on the condition of anonymity, said only six residents cast their vote at Ghungrali Rajputan, four at the combined booths for Gazipur and Beerh Kishan and 16 at Kishangarh. “The booths at these village were declared sensitive but thankfully no untoward incident was reported and the protesters preferred to sit at the dharna site expressing silent denial,” he added.