It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Ludhiana, May 4
Punjab Congress president and party’s candidate from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today asserted that the Congress would break all past records of the Lok Sabha elections in the state this time.
The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president said in Punjab, it was “Congress versus the rest”. He claimed that only the Congress had pan-Punjab presence while all other political parties were just marginal players with limited scope and influence.
Regarding the Aam Aadmi Party he said: “Most of the AAP candidates, including the one in Ludhiana, might not be able to even save their security deposits,” he said, adding that AAP had, otherwise also, “performed miserably in all the Lok Sabha elections, including in Delhi”.
The Congress leader said he did not want to comment more on BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu since his time was already up.
“We did speak about him initially, as we need to tell people how he had betrayed the party and his supporters,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...