It’s win-win for SAD in Dakha: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

Ludhiana, May 17

Ranjit Singh Dhillon’s election campaign received a great response in Dakha today, where due to the efforts of MLA Manpreet Ayali, the opposition parties seem to have disappeared from the election field.

Under the leadership of MLA Ayali, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Lok Sabha candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon addressed a series of election meetings. His election campaign started from Ballowal village and passed through villages like Chaminda, Sarabha, Saholi, Dhapai, Khandur, Roorka, Jangpur and Mohi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhillon said, “Due to the efforts of MLA Ayali, the massive support of people during the meetings being held in Dakha clearly shows that there is no competition and it is a win-win situation for SAD in Dakha.”

Ayali said, while Modi is employing the divide and rule policy, development and public interest issues have always been given priority during the Shiromani Akali Dal regime.

