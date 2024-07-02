Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Ludhiana, July 1

The Ludhiana police arrested a Punjab Home Guard jawan who was allegedly supplying prohibited goods to inmates of Borstal Jail here and used to receive money through UPI.

The police have recovered the mobile phone from him and started an investigation.

Harjit Singh, Head Warder, Borstal Jail, said Punjab Home Guard jawan Kulwinder Singh, who was posted in the jail, used to supply banned items mainly tobacco products like cigarette, beedis, etc. to the inmates inside the jail. A complaint was lodged in the police station Division 7. On receiving the complaint, the police arrested Kulwinder Singh on Sunday and took his mobile phone into possession.

Investigation Officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said on the complaint sent by Head Warder Harjit Singh, a case was yesterday registered against Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Kailas Nagar, Basti Jodhewal. Now, further investigation would be conducted to inquire if other officials of jail are involved in the illegal practice or not

Was taking Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 commission

During questioning of the nabbed accused, he confessed that he had been supplying tobacco products to the inmates since April this month. In lieu, he would take Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 commission from the inmates via UPI mode. The police said the development came to light when the jawan stopped supplying tobacco products to inmates. The latter threatened him that if he would not supply tobacco products to them they would reveal his name to the senior officials. When the jawan refused to budge, the inmates spilled the beans to jail officials. The police said so far no role of other jail officials came to the fore.