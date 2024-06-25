Jamalpur police arrest group of snatchers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

Jamalpur police said they have arrested four persons who were responsible for several incidents of snatching in the city.

Deepak Sharma and Mandeep Singh of Mundiyan Kalan, Pradeep Singh of Bhamian Khurd and Karan, a resident of GK Estate, Mundiyan Kalan, were arrested by the police. On June 21, Sanjiv Kumar complained that he was going home at around 12.30 am when two persons on a motorcycle stopped him near Government School, Mundiyan Kalan, and snatched his mobile phone and bag by threatening him with a sharp edged weapon.

The police registered a case under sections 379 B (2), 34, 411 of the IPC. In this regard, the police have arrested four persons against whom cases were already registered in several police stations including Samrala, Macchiwara, Focal Point, Koomkalan, Jamalpur and Moti Nagar. The accused are allegedly responsible for conducting 31 snatching incidents. Four motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, one scooter, purse, bag and a rod were seized from the four accused.

These snatchers used to sell the phones and other articles to migrant labourers. Further investigation is on.

