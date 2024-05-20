Jarkhar academy boys enter semi-final

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 19

Jarkhar Hockey Academy outplayed ABC Academy of Bhawanigarh 6-1 to enter the semi-final in the junior section in the ongoing 14th Weekend Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, near here on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road. Narinder Kumar of Jarkhar Academy was adjudged the ‘Hero of the Match’. In another match in the junior category, Eknoor Academy of Tehang overpowered HTC, Rampur, 1-0 to advance into the quarterfinals.

Prithipal singh remembered The organisers observed the 41st death anniversary of penalty corner expert Olympian Prithipal Singh who stole limelight in 1960s. A two-minute silence was observed to pay tributes to the legendary hockey star who died on May 20 in 1983. The life-size statue at the stadium, was garlanded by the players and others

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar recalled the outstanding achievements of Prithipal Singh who played in the Olympics in 1960 at Rome, 1964 at Tokyo and 1968 at Mexico. He was the highest scorer in these three editions

In the senior section, Stick Star Bakersfield Club of California trounced Young Club of Utala 13-3 in which Milkha Singh of the winning side was declared the ‘Hero of the Match.’ In the second match, HTC, Rampur, toiled hard to outclass Eknoor Academy, Tehang, 4-3 to qualify for the semi-final. Palwinder Singh Golu of Rampur was named the ‘Hero of the Match’.

