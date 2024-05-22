Kartarpur corridor made possible because of Modi: Bittu

Ludhiana, May 21
BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu’s campaign in Ludhiana received a tremendous response as leaders from various parties, including AAP circle president Nirmal Singh Bhullar, joined the BJP. Ravneet Bittu addressed supporters at meetings organised in Omaxe Hosiery Colony.
Bittu emphasised the BJP’s commitment to development, highlighting the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade. He praised PM Modi’s leadership in taking decisive actions for communal harmony and historical projects like the Ram Mandir, opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and recognising the sacrifice of Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha
Haryana ex-CM banking on ‘silent’ rural voters
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...