Kartarpur corridor made possible because of Modi: Bittu

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu’s campaign in Ludhiana received a tremendous response as leaders from various parties, including AAP circle president Nirmal Singh Bhullar, joined the BJP. Ravneet Bittu addressed supporters at meetings organised in Omaxe Hosiery Colony.

Bittu emphasised the BJP’s commitment to development, highlighting the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade. He praised PM Modi’s leadership in taking decisive actions for communal harmony and historical projects like the Ram Mandir, opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and recognising the sacrifice of Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas.

#BJP #Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib #Ravneet Bittu #Sikhs