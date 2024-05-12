Khangura rejoins Congress

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

The Congress welcomed back former MLA Jassi Khangura, who has recently rejoined the party, expressing confidence in the leadership of Raja Warring and the party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference held today, Khangura affirmed his faith in the Congress’ ability to emerge victorious, dismissing AAP’s potential to secure more than 25 per cent of the votes. He emphasised the contest is primarily between Congress and AAP as both the Akali Dal and BJP have already been rejected by the state populace due to their anti-farmer and by extension anti-Punjab stance.

Former minister Brahm Mohindra criticised turncoat politicians, highlighting their lack of loyalty and commitment to their native parties. Mohindra condemned negative politics and urged politicians to focus on positive endeavours for the welfare of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Warring expressed his joy at Khangura’s return, “I am grateful for Jassi’s return to the party. His commitment to the people’s welfare is commendable, and together, we will strive to protect the principles of democracy.” He highlighted the importance of unity within the party and called for appreciation of the party’s contributions to its members.

When asked to comment on the recent controversy regarding BJP’s Ravneet Bittu receiving a notice to pay his house rent, which has been pending since 2016, Warring dismissed it as a normal process to avail an NOC before elections. He criticised Bittu’s possession of multiple houses and highlighted the disparity between his actions and those of other Members of Parliament.

Raja Warring announced May 13 as the date of his nomination filing, reaffirming his commitment to the fight against divisive politics and for the welfare of the people of Punjab.

