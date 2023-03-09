Khanna police arrest 6 members of gangster Lovejeet Kang module; 13 pistols, ammunition recovered

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 9

The Khanna police today busted a module of Lovejeet Kang gang involved in demanding ransom from Punjab residents on the direction of gangster Lovejeet sitting aboard and arrested six of its members. Police recovered 13 weapons, 11 magazines, three live cartridges and two vehicles from the gang members.

Lovejeet Kang, currently residing in USA, has previous criminal history with an extortion case registered against him by Kapurthala police in January this year, wherein he had demanded ransom of Rs 3 crore from an NRI after kidnapping his father.

Addressing a press conference today, Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal and SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain) informed that on February 26 last month, an accused Davinder Singh alias Bunty and Karanjot Singh alias Nona were arrested from a naka at Alaud village along with four pistols of .32 bore with 4 magazines and a case was registered at Sadar Khanna police station and further probe was carried out.

During interrogation of accused, it came to light that they were acting on the directions of gangster Lovejeet Kang, who had instructed them to kidnap we-off targets and demand ransom worth several crores, SSP Amneet added.

On information provided by Davinder Singh, Kohinoor Singh alias Titu and Harpreet Singh alias Honey were also arrested and a .32 bore pistol with one magazine, three live rounds were recovered from them.

The SSP further revealed that on March 3, an accused, Balkaran Singh, was also arrested while on March 4 accused Kamaljit Singh alias Cam was arrested with 4 pistols of .32 bore and 6 magazines.

As investigation moved forward, two country made pistols of .315 bore were recovered from accused Balkaran Singh. Then on March 9, two more pistols of .32 bore with 2 magazines were recovered from the accused Kohinoor.

"The gang had planned to kidnap an NRI, and a son of a rich businessman from Punjab. Recce was also conducted by the gang members but timely arrests prevented the crime. Those on the target have been alerted," said the SSP.