Khanna police crack whip against drug smugglers

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, June 25
Khanna police have cracked the whip against drug smugglers by attaching their properties made from drug proceeds. In the past 18 months, the police have forfeited property worth Rs 7.25 crore of 15 notorious smugglers.
Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said the police have been adopting zero-tolerance policy against drug smugglers.
“Since January 1, 2023 properties worth over Rs 7.25 crore of 15 smugglers have been attached by the Khanna police. In 2023, properties worth Rs 5.97 crore have been attached of 11 smugglers while in the year 2024, properties worth Rs 1.27 crore of four smugglers have been attacked by Khanna police,” SSP Kondal said.
The SSP added that out of 15 smugglers, maximum property worth Rs 1.74 crore was attached of Jasdev Singh of Machhiwara Sahib followed by Rs 1.13 crore of Amritpal Singh of Balion village, Samrala, Rs 82.72 lakh of Amanjot Kaur, alias Soni, of Samrala, Rs 72.84 lakh of Jagdev Singh, alias Dev Singh, of Machhiwara Sahib, Rs 61.61 lakh of Jagbir Singh, alias Jagga, of Mehatpur, Jalandhar etc.
“I have given instructions to the heads of all police stations and other crime wings that they should not adopt negligent approach towards drug smuggling and strict action should be taken without any bias,” the SSP said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets
The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief
23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'
The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry...