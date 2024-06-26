Khanna police crack whip against drug smugglers

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 25

Khanna police have cracked the whip against drug smugglers by attaching their properties made from drug proceeds. In the past 18 months, the police have forfeited property worth Rs 7.25 crore of 15 notorious smugglers.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said the police have been adopting zero-tolerance policy against drug smugglers.

“Since January 1, 2023 properties worth over Rs 7.25 crore of 15 smugglers have been attached by the Khanna police. In 2023, properties worth Rs 5.97 crore have been attached of 11 smugglers while in the year 2024, properties worth Rs 1.27 crore of four smugglers have been attacked by Khanna police,” SSP Kondal said.

The SSP added that out of 15 smugglers, maximum property worth Rs 1.74 crore was attached of Jasdev Singh of Machhiwara Sahib followed by Rs 1.13 crore of Amritpal Singh of Balion village, Samrala, Rs 82.72 lakh of Amanjot Kaur, alias Soni, of Samrala, Rs 72.84 lakh of Jagdev Singh, alias Dev Singh, of Machhiwara Sahib, Rs 61.61 lakh of Jagbir Singh, alias Jagga, of Mehatpur, Jalandhar etc.

“I have given instructions to the heads of all police stations and other crime wings that they should not adopt negligent approach towards drug smuggling and strict action should be taken without any bias,” the SSP said.

