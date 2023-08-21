 Khanna police probe links of MP weapon supplier with gangster Sampat : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
Bring latter on production warrant from Bathinda jail

Photo for representation.



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 20

The investigation of the Khanna police after busting an interstate weapon supply gang in which four persons, including a supplier of illegal arms from Madhya Pradesh, Vapinder Singh (19), were arrested, led the police to check the role of a notorious gangster, Sampat Nehra, in the case.

Sampat is facing several cases, including heinous crimes.

The Khanna police brought him on production warrant from the Bathinda jail on Saturday and procured his three-day police remand.

Sources said the MP-based weapon supplier, a student, was reportedly in contact with Sampat and it was being suspected that both had been in touch via internet calls. The police were suspecting that Vapinder and Sampat might be engaged in illegal weapon deals and the supplier would have sold or supplied weapons to close aides of Sampat across the country.

“During the questioning of Vapinder, we found his connection with Sampat. If the latter was in touch with the supplier through internet calls or any other medium, they could have struck weapon deals. We are questioning both of them together to find if weapon supply deals took place between them. Some other persons on Vapinder’s contact list are also on our radar,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal told The Tribune that the police probe highlighted the name of Sampat in the interstate weapon supply gang case. So far, the investigation was at an initial stage. As and when some facts would crop up, the police would share details accordingly.

Sampat is a son of retired ASI of the Chandigarh Police.

Other contacts of arms supplier under lens

“During the questioning of arms supplier Vapinder Singh, we found his connection with gangster Sampat Nehra. If the latter was in touch with the supplier through internet calls or any other medium, they could have struck weapon deals. We are questioning both of them together. Some other persons on Vapinder’s contact list are also on our radar,” said a senior police official.

#Madhya Pradesh

Tribune Shorts


