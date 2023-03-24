Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba's mobile

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

A day after the arrest of Tajinder Singh Gill alias Gorkha Baba, the core team member of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, the Khanna Police on Friday released incriminating videos recovered from the mobile phone of Gorkha.

SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal, SP Investigation Pragya Jain and DSP Payal Harsimrat Chetra addressed a press conference in this regard.

Videos clearly show aides of Amritpal carrying weapons and doing shooting practice at some isolated place near Jallupur Khehra. Videos also show Gorkha Baba resorting to martial training while keeping large number of weapons in the background. Members can also be seen clearing and assembling weapons.

In the videos, Gorkha along with other is wearing jacket with hologram of ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fouj’ and even weapons are having tags of AKF.

In one of the videos, a WhatsApp group in the name of AKF is recorded in which one of the team members can be heard talking about the purpose of AKF and only selected one’s are made members in that group.

Police also recovered some photographs of Khalistani flags, AKF logos with image of Bhindrawala in the middle.

#Amritpal Singh