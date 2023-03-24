Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba's mobile

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, March 24
A day after the arrest of Tajinder Singh Gill alias Gorkha Baba, the core team member of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, the Khanna Police on Friday released incriminating videos recovered from the mobile phone of Gorkha.
SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal, SP Investigation Pragya Jain and DSP Payal Harsimrat Chetra addressed a press conference in this regard.
Videos clearly show aides of Amritpal carrying weapons and doing shooting practice at some isolated place near Jallupur Khehra. Videos also show Gorkha Baba resorting to martial training while keeping large number of weapons in the background. Members can also be seen clearing and assembling weapons.
In the videos, Gorkha along with other is wearing jacket with hologram of ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fouj’ and even weapons are having tags of AKF.
In one of the videos, a WhatsApp group in the name of AKF is recorded in which one of the team members can be heard talking about the purpose of AKF and only selected one’s are made members in that group.
Police also recovered some photographs of Khalistani flags, AKF logos with image of Bhindrawala in the middle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha following his 2-year conviction
Rahul’s disqualification will be effective from date of his ...
Opposition holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger'; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue
Prominent leaders stopped by police and detained at Vijay Ch...
Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court
Overrules a 2011 verdict by a two-judge Bench
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China