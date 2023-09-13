Khanna SSP suspended SHO for ‘poorly’ handling probe in alleged beef recovery case

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 13

Taking strict action against the Station House Officer (SHO), City 2, Kuljinder Singh Grewal, Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal on Wednesday placed him under suspension.

The SHO faced the action as he poorly handled the probe into the alleged recovery of truck suspected to be loaded with 250 boxes of beef, said the SSP. Allegedly a truck loaded with beef was caught on September 10 by cow vigilant Satish Kumar.

SSP Kondal said SHO’s negligent behaviour in probing the case of alleged beef recovery was noticed. "Earlier, I also served him a show cause notice about his poor public dealing. Despite this, the SHO didn't mend his ways and continued to perform poorly” the SSP added.

Notably, Hindu organizations, which had caught the alleged beef truck, staged a protest on the National Highway on Tuesday night and blocked traffic against the lax working style of the police in the case of beef smuggling in Khanna. During this time, serious allegations were made against SHO Kuljinder Singh Grewal. This protest also became one of the reason for his suspension.

Besides, a departmental inquiry has also been started against him.

On the other hand, representatives of Hindu organizations praised SSP Kondal for this action.

Interestingly, on Tuesday some people from Jammu and Kashmir had arrived to take delivery of the container at police station. Activists of Hindu organisations were enraged after seeing them in the police station as they questioned the SHO why he failed to nab the accused who were to receive the consignment of beef. They even levelled allegations of giving VIP treatment to the accused and making them sit in his office.