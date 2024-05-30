Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 29

As the polling day approaches, the family members of candidates and their supporters are striking a chord with their party cadre, including families of office-bearers and activists of their respective parties.

While Kuldeep Kaur Boparai, wife of Congress MLA Dr Amar Singh Boparai, is meeting womenfolk along with campaigners, her son Kamal Boparai works overtime to mobilise youth in favour of his father.

Councillor Jaswinder Sharma Babli from Subhash Nagar said Kuldeep Kaur was leaving no stone unturned to apprise women voters of his father’s achievements. “Unlike the families of other candidates, she spends a lot of time with progressive women, and this could bolster the support for her husband,” said Babli.

Unlike any other candidate or member of his (Amar Singh Boparai) family, she (Kuldeep Kaur Boparai) spends enough time with progressive women who could further harness support for the candidate. —Jaswinder Sharma Babli, Councillor, Subhash Nagar

Addressing a meeting comprising women at Sukhdev Singh Nagar, Kuldeep Kaur highlighted the achievements of her husband in various fields, focusing on his “excellent” academic career, close ties with former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and commitment to social causes such as women’s welfare and poverty alleviation.

Aam Aadmi Party councillor Vikas Krishan Sharma said Parminder Kaur Gajjanmajra and Rubal Gajjanmajra, wife and son of Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, are working overtime to support party candidate Gupreet Singh GP.

Gajjanmajra is missing from the campaign as he is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

While Rubal has managed to rope in office-bearers and activists of various social organisations, youth clubs and sports associations, Parminder Kaur has been addressing almost all campaign meetings being held in the Assembly segment. “I stand before you, inspired by Sunita Kejriwal, who leads us when our leader Arvind Kejriwal is not able to do so,” Parminder Kaur said in Sukhdev Singh Nagar, leaving no stone unturned to motivate the party cadre for harnessing support for the party candidate.

