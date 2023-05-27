Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 26

Kiranjit Kaur from Ajitsar Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Raipur, has bagged the first position in the district in the Class X examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), the results of which were declared today. She scored 98.92 per cent marks (643 out of 650).

Kiranjit Kaur scored98.92% School: Ajitsar Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Raikot Pursuing: Non-medical in Class XI from SGD School, Raikot Parents: Father runs a general store while mother a homemaker Success mantra: One needs to be dedicated to achieve success and believe in one’s strengths.

When you dream high and work hard, nobody can stop you from fulfilling your dreams. It has been proved by top position holders from the district. Despite all odds, the wards of a truck driver and a labourer have made their parents proud by excelling in the examinations.

Kiranjit is followed by Divyanshu Kumar from Himgiri Senior Secondary School, Ram Nagar, Mundian Kalan, by scoring 98.77 per cent marks (642 out of 650) while the third position is shared by two students — Divjot Singh, from RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, whose father is a labourer, and Himani Dhasmana from Merrymint Public High School, New Amar Nagar, by scoring 98.46 per cent marks (640 out of 650). These students have made the district, their school, teachers and parents proud by performing exceptionally well in the exams.

Divyanshu Kumar scored 98.77% School: Himgiri Senior Secondary School, Mundian Kalan Pursuing: Medical in Class XI from GSSS, Mundian Kalan Parents: Father is a truck driver while mother a homemaker Success mantra: Self-study is important. YouTube can be useful for getting free content for studies.

A total of 304 students have secured their names on the merit list, of which 52 students are from Ludhiana district, who have scored over 97 per cent marks.

This year, 2,81,327 students had appeared (regular) in the exams in the state, of which 2,74,400 passed the exams with a pass percentage of 97.54 per cent. From Ludhiana district, a total of 37,212 students had appeared for Class X exams (regular), of which 35,773 passed with a pass percentage of 96.13 per cent.

Himani Dhasmana scored 98.46% School: Merry Mint Public High School, New Amar Nagar To pursue: Non-medical in Class XI from Teja Singh Swatantar Memorial Senior Secondary School Parents: Father is a sales executive and mother a homemaker Success mantra: Study with focus and interest. Follow strict and disciplined routine and attend extra classes, if possible.

The Class X examinations were conducted from March 24, 2023, to April 20, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The exams were held in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

Divjot Singh celebrates his success with his family. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN