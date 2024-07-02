Korean professor shares advanced medical techniques at vet varsity

Ludhiana, July 1
Hee-Myung Park from College of Veterinary Medicine, Konkuk University, Republic of Korea, today visited Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and shared advance veterinary medical techniques with the faculty.
Park is trained for nephrology and hemodialysis from University of California (UC Davis) and has vast experience in interventional veterinary medicine techniques. The Department of Teaching Veterinary Clinical complex (TVCC) invited him to share his expertise with students and faculty.
Park visited the Dialysis Unit, Multi-specialty Veterinary Hospital and commended the state-of-the-art infrastructure and innovative practices observed at North-India’s only veterinary dialysis unit.
He interacted with veterinary professionals and students, exchanging insights on renal health management and the application of dialysis techniques in veterinary medicine. He noted the integration of cutting-edge technology and the commitment to deliver high-quality care to animal patients at university hospital, which left a lasting impression on him.
He delivered expert lectures on veterinary nephrology, dialysis, interventional ultrasound and cardiology, captivating the audience with his extensive knowledge and practical experience. He also provided hands-on practical demonstration of various interventional ultrasound procedures and provided insight into interventional cardiology.
Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, also interacted with Park and emphasised the importance of continuous learning and sharing experiences to address the evolving challenges in animal healthcare.
