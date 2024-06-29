Labour unions oppose new criminal laws

Ludhiana, June 28
Members of the Anganwari Mulazim Union, MGNREGA Mazdoor Union, Lal Jhanda Union, Mistri Mazdoor Union today submitted a memorandum to DC Sakshi Sawhney against the new criminal laws. They claimed that the laws, if implemented, will put the country under police rule.
The members claimed that there was no amendment for safeguarding the labourers in the laws. Anganwari workers said they will hold a protest against the ‘anti-labour’ policies on July 2 at the office of the Mohali Labour Commissioner and outside the Ludhiana DC office on July 10.
