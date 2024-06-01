Liquor contractor, vend employees booked for violating election code

Ludhiana, May 31
The Basti Jodhewal police registered a case against liquor contractor Ajit Singh Chawla after his vend employees were caught selling liquor red-handed to booze lovers by the police.
Investigating officer ASI Jaspal Singh said on May 30, he, along with a police team, was conducting a routine patrolling near Shivpuri Chowk to keep a tab over violations of the model code of conduct. During patrolling, they noticed a liquor vend, which was lying closed but it’s workers were supplying liquor to customers.
“When the police reached the vend, we saw that its employees were selling liquor to clients through a hole created in the shutter. By resorting to such practice, the contractor had violated the model code of conduct. A case was registered against contractor Ajit Singh and some unidentified employees of the vend,” the ASI said.
Notably, the Election Commission had ordered closure of liquor vends from 6pm onwards on May 30 till 6pm on June 1. Still, some liquor vendors were selling liquor to booze lovers.
Sources said EC officials had also been conducting patrolling near liquor vends as they had clear instructions from the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, to take strict and immediate action in such cases.
