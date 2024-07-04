Local Akali leaders voice support for Sukhbir Badal

Ludhiana, July 3
Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, urban president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, stated that the SAD B’s entire leadership in Ludhiana supports its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal.
The city’s seasoned party leaders, including Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Jathedar Hira Singh Gabria, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Jagbir Singh Sokhi, Jaspal Singh Giaspura, Parupkar Singh Ghuman, and many others, presented a united front, stating that they had complete faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal’s leadership capabilities and would always stand behind him.
The leaders claimed that few outsiders wished to harm the party’s image, and that those who supported them were also members of the ‘family’. On the occasion, the leaders spoke out in support of Sukhbir Badal.
