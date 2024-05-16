Local Congress leaders do not support Warring: Bittu

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 15

Ravneet Bittu, BJP candidate from Ludhiana, today attacked PPCC president and Congress candidate Raja Warring saying he has lost support of all local Congress leaders for no leader from Ludhiana walked with him to file his nomination papers. Bittu said pictures of local Congress leaders are missing from hoardings of Raja Warring. Even Rahul Gandhi’s photograph was not to be seen on the hoardings. He said Raja Warring has betrayed the local Congress leaders by enabling the Bains brothers. He alleged the PPCC president had influenced the party leadership for three tickets for Bains brothers in the Assembly elections from Atam Nagar, Ludhiana South and North. Bittu said the Congress has virtually stepped out of the contest and now, his fight is with the Bains brothers.

“I am not afraid of their tactics,” he said, adding, “Raja Warring is fooling Ludhiana residents as he would never stay in the city. His political interests are vested in Gidderbaha, from where he is an MLA. Why did he not resign from the Assembly seat before filing nomination?”

Bittu also challenged CM Bhagwant Mann over certain utterances against him and said he would expose the CM after June 4. “I will come to your home in Chandigarh and will make startling revelations. Bhagwant Mann is not worthy of becoming CM,” said Bittu.

