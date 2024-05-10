Lok Sabha poll: Five file nominations on Day 3

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

Five candidates today submitted their papers on the third day of filing nominations. These included three Independent candidates, one each from the Aam Lok Party United and the Sarvjan Sewa Party.

Jai Parkash Jain, Ind, submits his papers at the DC’s office.

The candidates who submitted the nomination papers today to District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney included Devinder Singh (47) from Aam Lok Party United, Gursewak Singh (51) from Sarvjan Sewa Party and Jai Parkash Jain (45), Simrandeep Singh (34) and Ravinder Pal Singh (34) as Independent candidates.

Now, total eight candidates have filed their nominations so far, including three candidates on second day, May 8. No nomination was filed on first day (May 7).

While submitting the nominations, the candidates also took the pledge to abide by the Constitution of India, uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country and follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

Candidates can file their nominations till May 14 (Tuesday) and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 15. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 17.

The DEO said nominations could be filed between 11 am and 3 pm on any of the notified days, except public holidays, from May 7 to May 14. She clarified that May 10, being Lord Parshuram Jayanti, is not a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Therefore, candidates can submit their nomination papers on that day. However, May 11, being the second Saturday, and May 12, being Sunday, are holidays under the Act.

Therefore, nomination papers cannot be submitted on these days.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha