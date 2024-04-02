Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 1
In anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Ludhiana police, in collaboration with the paramilitary force, undertook a flag march on Monday. The event was spearheaded by Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.
The march, comprising gazetted officers, SHOs, approximately 250 policemen from the Police Commissionerate of Ludhiana, and a contingent of the CRPF, commenced its march from the CP’s office in Ludhiana. The route took them through various key locations of the city, including Ghumar Mandi Chowk, Aarti Chowk, Saggu Chowk, PAU Gate No. 4, Hambran Road, Railway Station Road, Jalandhar Bypass, Ferozepur Road and other bustling areas.
According to officials, the primary objective of the flag march was to instill a sense of security in residents of the city and to serve as a deterrent to anti-social elements, thus ensuring peaceful, fair and transparent LS elections.
Amid the flag march, the top cop took the opportunity to appeal directly to the people, urging them to actively participate in the upcoming poll. Notably, the elections will be held on June 1 in the state.
