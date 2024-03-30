Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

As elected representatives are switching political affiliations before completing their terms in different parts of the country, activists are advocating for promoting the none of the above (NOTA) option with the inclusion of a Right to Reject provision. Besides, they are calling for the reinforcement of anti-defection laws to deter such occurrences.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 3,220 voters choose the NOTA option in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. This figure increased to 10,538 in the last General Elections in the same constituency.

Col (retd) JS Gill, a city-based environment activist, emphasised that elected representatives who switched parties before completing their terms disregarded value of voters. He termed such actions of elected representatives as dishonest which proved that they were disloyal to the electorate. He stressed that such actions undermined party ideologies, democracy, and efforts of dedicated party workers and voters. He said voters should have the Right to Reject such candidates in future.

Col Gill claimed, “At present, NOTA is a toothless tiger.” He urged for promoting the NOTA option with provision of Right to Reject. He said if 20 per cent voters opted for NOTA, all candidates in the list would be rejected in polls. He also proposed stricter anti-defection laws and ban on future electoral participation for elected representatives who switched parties before completion of their term.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, an RTI activist, said the present political situation demanded bolstering of the NOTA mechanism.

Khaira suggested that provision of the Right to Reject should be provided to promote the NOTA option. “If higher number of voters opt for the NOTA option, all candidates on the list will be rejected,” he said.

Another resident said shifting political loyalties was becoming common practice before elections. He emphasised that elected candidates should honour the people’s mandate and refrain from party switching before elections. He said the NOTA should be promoted so that a significant number of votes were cast under the option leading to rejection of all candidates trying their luck in elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha