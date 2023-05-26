LSSC annual meeting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The annual meeting of Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex (LSSC) for the 2023-24 session was held on May 24 at Jesus Sacred Heart School, South City. A total of 35 principals of member CBSE schools attended the meeting. A core committee was constituted to frame a calendar for teachers’ training to be conducted by LSSC 24. Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, principal, DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, was appointed LSSC director.

Satyanand Munjal remembered

BCM School, Pakhowal Road, celebrated the 106 birth anniversary of Satyanand Munjal. A hawan ceremony was held on the occasion. A total of 106 saplings were also distributed among the parents of students in the memory of Munjal. School principal JP Singh exhorted the parents to plant the saplings and water them regularly.

Birth anniversary celebrations

Students of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, celebrated the birth anniversary of philanthropist, industrialist and co-founder of BCM Foundation, Satyanand Munjal. They took part in week-long activities, including card-making, collage-making, photo editing, etc.

Varsity hosts ‘World Cafe’ event

CT University hosted the ‘World Cafe’ event in association with AIESEC, Ludhiana. University officials said the ‘World Cafe’ serves as a platform for open dialogue and meaningful discussions on global topics, bringing together students, faculty and distinguished guests from various backgrounds. The event witnessed the participation of students and guests from various countries.