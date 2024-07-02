Ludhiana DC reviews Buddha Nullah project work

Ludhiana, July 1
DC Sakshi Sawhney reviewed the ongoing project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah here on Monday.
After taking over the additional charge of MC Commissioner, Sakshi chaired a meeting of senior MC officials at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar and directed the civic body officials to expedite the pending/proposed works.
During the meeting, she also directed the officials to take up extensive plantation drive during the monsoon season and if required, NGOs/residents should also be involved in the environment protection exercise.
