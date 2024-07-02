Ludhiana DC reviews Buddha Nullah project work

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

DC Sakshi Sawhney reviewed the ongoing project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah here on Monday.

After taking over the additional charge of MC Commissioner, Sakshi chaired a meeting of senior MC officials at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar and directed the civic body officials to expedite the pending/proposed works.

During the meeting, she also directed the officials to take up extensive plantation drive during the monsoon season and if required, NGOs/residents should also be involved in the environment protection exercise.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana