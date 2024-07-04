Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: DCM YES announced the achievements of its students, Lavanaya Bansal and Ranveer Singh, who secured gold medals at the Asia Cup, 7th International Open Taekwondo Championship held in Goa. The championship hosted over 600 participants from diverse backgrounds, highlighting exceptional talent and sportspersonship. Lavanaya Bansal, a Class V student, demonstrated her prowess by clinching the gold in the sub junior female (41kg) category. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, a Class VIII student, triumphed in the cadet male (57kg) category. Their victories stand as a testament to their dedication, skill and unwavering commitment to the sport. Dean Aarti Singh Sardan expressed immense pride in their outstanding performance, applauding Lavanya and Ranveer for shining bright on the international stage. Their success underscores DCM YES’s commitment to nurturing holistic development and excellence in both academic and extracurricular endeavors.

NankanaSahib Public School

The NCC cadets of Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Park, emerged victorious at the Combine Annual Training Camp 54 organised at Amrit-Indo Canadian Academy, Ladian Khurd. The camp was held under the guidance of CO Group Captain Baljinder Singh Gill. Showcasing their exceptional performance across diverse competitions, the cadets proved their potential in yet another sphere. As many as ten schools participated in the camp. The NSPS girls secured gold medals in handball and cultural events, while Japneet Kaur excelled with gold in the 100m race. Another cadet named Japneet Kaur triumphed with the gold in the 400m race. The 4X100 relay team, including Japneet Kaur, Japneet Kaur, Prachi and Harshita Gupta, secured a commendable second position. Meanwhile, in volleyball, the boys clinched the bronze medal. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich, lauded the efforts put in by the students and the teacher behind them.

