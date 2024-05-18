Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

Ludhiana has topped the state in the count of first-time, aged, and third gender voters, the final electoral rolls have revealed.

At 27-lakh, the district, spread across 14 Assembly segments and 2 Parliamentary constituencies, has almost 35 per cent more electors than Amritsar, which stands second in Punjab with 20-lakh voters.

According to the final voters’ lists published after accepting the claims and objections received till May 4, which was the last date for filing the same, the number of first-timers, aged between 18 and 19 years, aged in the bracket of 85 years and above, and the third gender voters was highest in Ludhiana.

Sharing details, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sibin C, told The Tribune, on Friday that the voters lists of all 23 districts spread across 117 Assembly segments under 13 Parliamentary constituencies in the state have been finalised and published after revising them while taking into account the claims and objections for registration of new votes and deletion/ change in the existing entries in the electoral rolls till May 4.

He disclosed that as many as 2,14,61,739 voters, including 1,12,86,726 male, 1,01,74,240 female, and 773 third genders, have been enrolled across 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. This was an increase of 6,80,528 voters, which accounted for 3.27 per cent, as compared to 2,07,81,211 electorates registered in the voters’ lists for the 2019 parliamentary election.

The district-wise break-up of the voters in the final electoral rolls, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that the maximum of 26,94,622 electors were registered in Ludhiana district, followed by 19,95,719 in Amritsar, 16,54,003 in Jalandhar, 15,09,473 in Patiala, 4,98,311 in Pathankot, 12,88,507 in Gurdaspur, 7,97,558 in Tarn Taran, 6,26,866 in Kapurthala, 12,65,441 in Hoshiarpur, 4,95,183 in Nawanshahr, 5,48,738 in Ropar, 8,10,719 in Mohali, 4,51,427 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 7,63,054 in Moga, 7,31,433 in Ferozepur, 7,63,623 in Fazilka, 6,94,586 in Muktsar, 4,93,080 in Faridkot, 10,54,154 in Bathinda, 5,93,509 in Mansa, 9,07,566 in Sangrur, 3,24,199 in Malerkotla, and 4,89,968 electorates were listed in Barnala district.

When it comes to the Parliamentary constituencies, Ludhiana’s voter count of 17,58,614 was second highest in the state after Patiala, which has the highest of 18,06,424 electorates.

Among other Lok Sabha segments, Gurdaspur has 16,05,204 electors, Amritsar 16,11,263, Khadoor Sahib 16,67,797, Jalandhar 16,54,003, Hoshiarpur 16,01,826, Anandpur Sahib 17,32,211, Fatehgarh Sahib 15,52,567, Faridkot 15,94,033, Ferozepur 16,70,008, Bathinda 16,51,188, and Sangrur has registered 15,56,601 voters.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.