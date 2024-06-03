Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 2

Ludhiana district registered a final voter turnout of 60.12 per cent in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Ludhiana West Assembly segment registered the highest turnout of 63.34 per cent while the lowest turnout was in the Jagraon constituency — 56.79 per cent.

After Ludhiana West, the Dakha constituency registered 62.75 per cent followed by Ludhiana East at 61.63 per cent. The Gill constituency saw 60.99 per cent turnout while Ludhiana Central witnessed a turnout of 60.28 per cent. Ludhiana North saw 59.56 per cent while Ludhiana South 57.75 per cent followed by Atam Nagar 57.07 per cent voter turnout.

Total male voters who came out to vote in Ludhiana was 61.97 per cent while female voters’ turnout was 58.01 per cent and the third gender voter turnout was 26.87 per cent.

The highest number of male voters — 65.48 per cent came out to vote in the Ludhiana West constituency while the highest number of female voters who voted on June 1 were 61.42 per cent, which was registered in the Dakha constituency.

The Ludhiana East constituency has the highest number of 27 third gender electors, of which only six made use of their right to vote. In Ludhiana Central constituency, seven third gender voters cast their votes, which was the highest in Ludhiana. In Dakha, no vote was cast by third gender voter and only one third gender voter was registered here.

From Ludhiana, key contestants include Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from the Congress, Ravneet Singh Bittu from the BJP, Ashok Parashar Pappi from the Aam Aadmi Party and Ranjit Singh Dhillon from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The political scene in Ludhiana heated up after three-time MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joined the BJP and the Congress fielded Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from Ludhiana while AAP fielded sitting MLA Ashok Parashar from the Ludhiana Central constituency.

With fate sealed in EVMs, now everyone hast to wait for June 4 when the counting of votes will be done.

