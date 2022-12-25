Ludhiana division tops GST collection in Punjab at Rs 3,354 crore; Check complete list

IANS

Chandigarh, December 25

Maintaining its top position in the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Punjab, the Ludhiana division leads in both collection and growth rate in the first eight months of this fiscal, the government said on Sunday.

The division registered net GST revenue of Rs 3,354 crore till November-end and a growth rate of 23.17 per cent as compared to the same period of FY 2021-22.

A Taxation Department spokesperson said Ludhiana-II collected the highest GST revenue of Rs 1,018 crore, while Ludhiana-V led the division with a growth of 48.18 per cent amongst the six districts of the Ludhiana division.

Revealing the growth rate of the total GST revenue recorded by various divisions of the Taxation Department till November as compared to the same period of the previous fiscal, the spokesperson said the Patiala division remained on the second position with a growth rate of 25.99 per cent, whereas, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Faridkot, and Ropar divisions registered growth rate of 19.42, 19.39, 17.11, 9.45 and 2.49 per cent, respectively.

In the net GST collection, the Ropar division scored the second position with net GST revenue of Rs 2,002 crore, whereas the net GST collection of Jalandhar, Amritsar, Faridkot, Patiala, and Ferozepur divisions were Rs 1,420.33 crore, Rs 885.71 crore, Rs 872.43 crore, Rs 700.42 crore and Rs 364.3 crore, respectively.

#Goods and Services Tax GST