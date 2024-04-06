Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

In a fatal road mishap, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) posted in Police Commissionerate Ludhiana Sandeep Singh (35) and his gunman Paramjot Singh (35) died while the driver suffered serious injuries after their Toyota Fortuner had a head-on collision with a Scorpio on a flyover at Dayalpura near Samrala last night.

The road was blocked on one side due to the farmers’ protest. After the collision, the Fortuner (PB10GX2800) rammed into the roadside divider and caught fire. A fire tender also reached the spot but by then both had been charred to death.

The injured driver has been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Samrala. Dr Manpreet Kaur said the ACP and his gunman were brought dead to the hospital while the driver, Head Constable Gurpreet Singh, who was critical, had been referred to another hospital in Ludhiana.

Samrala DSP Tarlochan Singh said that incident occurred around 12.30 am when the ACP along with his gunman and the driver was heading toward Ludhiana from Chandigarh.

A Scorpio (PB23Y9613) coming from Ludhiana rammed into the Fortuner. The collision was so intense that the Fortuner caught fire after the collision.

The DSP said after the police reached the spot, the occupants of the Scorpio had already fled the spot and efforts were on to trace them.

The Scorpio, however, was taken into custody by the police, he said. A case under various sections of IPC has been registered against the Scorpio driver.

