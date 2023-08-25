Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

Our Correspondent

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, August 25

Social media activities of once a ruralite girl belonging to a small peasant family of Brahampur village in Ludhiana district cost her dear as she was shot dead by her friend after inviting her to Westfield Galleria Mall in Roseville, USA, on Saturday morning.

The family, headed by Harwinder Singh alias Satnam Baba, in now running from pillar to post to get the body of their daughter back to India, which is still lying in a morgue in custody of Roseville Police.

Identified as Simranjit Singh (29), the alleged killer has been booked for homicide by the Placer County Jail Police.

Harpreet Kaur alias Nav Saran (34), who, along with her siblings had toiled hard in fields during her stay at Brahampur, had shifted to Malaysia in search of greener pastures around nine years ago. Besides working in various jobs, Saran emerged as a popular blogger and social media personality during past few years that fetched her fame among lakhs of followers.

Though the Roseville police are yet to release details of their past records, the Ludhiana family informed that Nav Saran and Simranjit Singh had become friends during their stay in Malaysia and had shifted to America around five months ago. Simranjit Singh had promised to marry Nav Saran after reaching the USA but started imposing restrictions on her social activities.

Nav Saran and Simranjit Singh also had a scuffle three days prior to the fateful day.

However, Simranjit Singh invited her to a mall for a truce but killed her by firing four bullets at her when they were standing in the parking. The police arrested him shortly after the incident.

The Ludhiana family is in shock after receiving the information about the tragedy.

“Malaysia has been much better and more prosperous for our family than America which snatched our daughter from us,” said Gurmit Kaur, mother of Nav Saran.

